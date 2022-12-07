The Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Tribe have entered into a co-stewardship agreement to promote managing SQF land in a way that protects tribal interests.
The agreement was one of 11 co-stewardship agreements the National Forest Service announced it had entered into with 13 tribes. The agreements were announced last week. There are also now 60 more co-stewardship agreements with 45 Tribes that are in various stages of review.
The agreements came in response to Joint Secretarial Order 3403, which directed the United States Department of Agriclture, which manages national forests, and the Department of the Interior, which manages national parks, to management of public lands represent Tribal interests.
The forest service stated the Tribal co-stewardship agreements promote an approach to managing national forests that seeks to protect the treaty, religious, subsistence and cultural interests of Tribes. The agreements reflect a wide array of tribal interests and include caring for forest and watershed health, restoring fire-adapted ecosystems, integrating Tribal knowledge into land management decision-making, and protecting cultural resources, treaty rights, wildlife habitat, food sources and ceremonial and traditional activities of the Tribes.
With the SQF-Tule River Tribe agreement, the two entities have developed a co-stewardship memorandum of understanding to establish a framework to better protect ceremonial and traditional activities, food sources, and also to rely on traditional Tribal knowledge in making land management decisions.
“The agreement provides an opportunity to learn from the Tribe and understand their thousands of years’ worth of knowledge, perspective and land management values while sharing implementation responsibilities,” the forest service stated.
“These agreements demonstrate our commitment to working together with federally recognized Tribes,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “We are at a unique moment in time where we can make a positive difference in the relationships between the federal government and Tribal Nations across the country.
“We do this by building trust and demonstrating our commitment to uphold our trust and treaty responsibilities to Indian Tribes with concrete actions. We’ve made a lot of good progress already, and we will continue to embed this commitment within our agency and organizational culture.”
The forest service manages millions of acres of land and water that are traditional territory managed by Tribes for thousands of years. Much of this land is home to sacred religious and burial sites, wildlife and sources of indigenous foods and medicines. Much of forest service land are in areas where Tribes have reserved the right to hunt, fish, gather and practice their traditional ceremonies based on ratified treaties with the U.S.
In fiscal year 2022, the forest service invested nearly $20 million in co-stewardship.