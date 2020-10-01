Firefighters and personnel fighting the Sequoia Complex (SQF Complex) fires had a productive day on the Sequoia Complex East Zone Wednesday. Containment of the complex has increased to 61%.
The SQF Complex is now burning at 152,426 acres. Full containment of the fire is expected by October 10. There have been zero First Responder or civilian fatalities, no civilian injuries, and 15 First Responder injuries. No structures are currently threatened, but 12 structures have been damaged and 173 structures have been destroyed.
Resources being used to fight the fires include 101 engines, 36 water tenders, four helicopters, 40 hand crews, 15 dozers, and a total of 1,838 personnel.
Weather was a factor in the fight on Tuesday. Winds were primarily terrain driven and will vary in direction for the rest of the week. Lower relative humidity and temperatures are forecasted to be ten degrees above normal. Containment increased in the northern and southern portions with the fire showing little activity and movement Tuesday and overnight. The primary objective continues to be full perimeter control under a full suppression strategy.
On Wednesday, fire crews continued to focus on the area between Coy Flat and the Kern River drainage, improving the control line. Shifting winds had some impact on this portion of the East Zone perimeter. Crews focused on securing existing lines. Several Hotshot crews and CONAFOR hand crews from Mexico have been working this area. Crews will continue to work on falling many hazard trees and snags that pose a threat to containment and human safety. Areas of containment will continue to be monitored. This process will help lead into suppression repair, removing and identifying hazard trees and minimizing negative fire effects in the area.
Minimal fire activity was expected Wednesday in the northern and eastern fronts of the fire. Air support was patrolling looking for hotspots and extinguishing them as they occurred. As work was completed in higher priority areas of the fire, crews shifted up to address this uncontained line.
The process of backhaul, breaking down and removing equipment and supplies no longer needed in the fire area, proceeds on the east portion of the fire and around several communities. A warming and drying trend will impact the area for the next several days. Temperatures will be ten degrees above normal and relative humidity will dip into the low teens.
Evacuation Orders and Warnings in effect for Tulare County are as follows:
Areas with Evacuation Orders in Place:
Ponderosa
Pyles Boys Camp
Redwood Drive
Alpine Village
Sequoia Crest
Doyle Springs
Mahogany Flat
Bear Creek Road at SCICON
Upper Tule River Corridor (Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, and points between)
Cedar Slope
Above Cinnamon Canyon Road, including Cahoon Mountain & adjacent roads
Areas Downgraded to an Evacuation Warning:
South Fork Drive
Blue Ridge Drive
Cinnamon Canyon Road
Silver City
Mineral King
Areas removed from Evacuation Warning List:
Three Rivers area, including but not limited to, areas of Three Rivers, South Fork Drive (below Conley Bridge), south of Heidi Drive and Cherokee Oaks
Balch Park, including Bear Creek to Rancheria Fire Road and Balch Park Road to Blue Ridge Drive
All remaining Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings remain in place
Tulare County has a structure assessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact information for County officials as the damage assessment continues. An interactive map showing damaged structures is available. Drones over the fire area are prohibited.
Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency hotline for affected citizens can be contacted at (559) 802-9790. The Red Cross has evacuation centers at Porterville Community College and the North Exeter Community Building. Also, call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS orhttps://tinyurl.com/yafetgkj
Sequoia and Inyo National Forests closures have been extended, and Regional Emergency Fire Restrictions are in place. The Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield Office has issued a temporary emergency closure as well.
Sequoia National Park remains closed due to fire threat, including Generals Highway from Ash Mountain Entrance in Three Rivers to the Woodward Gate west
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com.
Agencies and organizations cooperating and assisting in the containment of the SQF Compex include Southern California Edison, Tulare County Fire, Tulare County Sheriff, Tulare County OES, Tulare County Roads, Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Bureau of Indian Affairs, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, AT&T, Verizon, California Department of Transportation, California Air National Guard, California National Guard.
This will be a long duration event. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to continue to prepare for the possibility of fire in their area in advance. Go to https://www.ready.gov/wildfires to learn how to prepare.
Sequoia National Park to reopen today
Sequoia National Park will reopen today, October 1, as the evacuation warning related to the SQF Complex has been lifted for most of Three Rivers. This reopening includes the Generals Highway from the Ash Mountain entrance station into Sequoia National Park to Highway 180 in Kings Canyon, and national park areas and trails along this route, including the Giant Forest. Exceptions are the Mineral King area and some wilderness lands, which will remain closed due to wildfire concerns, and facilities that are closed due to the pandemic. Sequoia National Forest also remains closed.
Sequoia National Park closed on September 15 in response to the Castle Fire on the SQF Complex. Many park staff were evacuated from the area, and for visitor and resource protection, park managers decided to close the park. The SQF Complex has now grown to over 152,000 acres.
Air quality continues to range from moderate to unhealthy for all, and visitors should take that into consideration when planning a trip. Visit our Air Quality Information web page for more information: www.nps.gov/seki/learn/nature/airqualityinfo.htm.
Potwisha and Lodgepole Campgrounds in Sequoia National Park will reopen on Saturday, October 3 by reservation only. Azalea Campground in Kings Canyon National Park will open for the winter season on Thursday, October 1 with a limited number of first come, first served sites.
Concession services including lodging, market and gift shop will open on Thursday, October 1. For details and information visit www.visitsequoia.com.
For detailed information about current conditions, air quality, and smoke impacts, please visit our Current Conditions web page: www.nps.gov/seki/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, please call 559-565-3341, press 1 and press 1 again. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/seki.
Forest Service Revises Closure Orders and Fire Restrictions in California
The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has revised closure orders and fire prohibitions in California. These decisions will continue to be evaluated daily.
The revisions include:
Easing fire restrictions – Propane and gas stove use is now permitted on developed
recreation sites on National Forests in California. Developed recreation sites are defined as
areas which have been improved or developed for recreation such as campgrounds and day use
sites.
Forest Closures – Six Rivers and Klamath National Forests are no longer part of the regional
closure orders but may have local restrictions. Check the websites, social media accounts, or
call those respective forests for specific information on what may be opening.
Seven National Forests (NF) in California remain closed. This includes Angeles NF, Cleveland NF, Los Padres NF, Inyo NF, San Bernardino NF, Sequoia NF, and Sierra NF. This decision will continue to be reviewed daily, taking fire and weather conditions into account.
Eleven National Forests may be open to varying degrees. Visitors should contact the following National Forests for more information on their status: Eldorado NF, Klamath NF, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Lassen NF, Mendocino NF, Modoc NF, Plumas NF, Shasta-Trinity NF, Six Rivers NF, Stanislaus NF, and Tahoe NF. For additional questions, please contact your local National Forest.
"We understand how important access to national forests is to our visitors,” said Randy Moore,
Regional Forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. “As we evaluate fire and weather conditions on a daily basis, we will continue to make adjustments to ensure safe visitation. Our aim continues to prevent any new fires on the landscape."
All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during your visits to national forests. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. Responsible recreation practices should be maintained at all times, including:
• Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others
• Do not gather in groups and please follow the latest guidance from officials
• Communicate with others as you pass. Alert trail users of your presence and step aside to let
others pass
• Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.
• All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/R5.