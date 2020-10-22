The SQF Complex, which has been burning since August 19, is currently 168,975 acres in size, and is 75 percent contained. Resources include 741 firefighting personnel assigned, 13 hand crews, 12 helicopters, 23 engines, three dozers, and 14 water tenders. To date, 17 injuries have been reported and 228 structures have been destroyed.
Over the course of the SQF Complex Fire, four separate Incident Management Teams (IMT) will have worked with the USDA Forest Service and Cal Fire in a unified command. The California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 will transfer command to the Eastern Area Gold Team today.
Michael Wakoski, Incident Commander of California Interagency Incident Management Team 13, would like to “thank all the local communities for their patience and understanding over the past few weeks as we managed the SQF Complex Fire. It has been an honor and privilege to help bring this fire closer to full containment”
Earlier this week,
Sheriff Boudreaux removed Voluntary Evacuation Warnings from the following areas; Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Mountain Aire, Coy Flat, Doyle Springs, Rogers Camp, Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive Area, Balch Park Road, including Blue Ridge Drive and Bear Creek Road area. All remaining warnings in the Three Rivers area are still in place, open to residents only. Crews continue to work and travel in the fire area as operations continue. The general public is asked to not travel into these communities as extra traffic can impact the ability for crews to quickly get in and out of the fire area.
Tulare County Castle Fire impacted property owner information can be found at https://tularecounty.ca.gov/recovers/ or on the Tulare County Recovers – SQF Complex Facebook page. As residents return to the opened areas, it is extremely important that they remain clear of all Forest closure areas. Activities, such as recreating, wood gathering, and hunting are not allowed within the closure area.
The Tulare County Local Assistance Center (LAC) Hotline for affected citizens is 559802-9790. A satellite LAC is open in Camp Nelson on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tulare County has been officially added to the Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Wildfires in California, providing individual assistance programs and resources to those impacted by the SQF Complex Fire. For more information visit https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/
Areas available for recreation include the Hume Lake Ranger District, most of the Kern River Ranger District, and a small area on the Western Divide Ranger District. Near the fire area, visitors are able to access the Trail of 100 Giants and a portion of the Sherman Pass Road between Mtn. Road 99 and Cherry Hill Road (22S12). Most of the Western Divide Ranger District remains closed along the Forest boundary to the west on Highway 190. Also closed to the north is the Forest area that surrounds Balch Park and Mountain Home State Demonstration Forest, and the Golden Trout Wilderness. Please refer to details in the Forest Closure Order for accurate information and a map.
In and around the fire area, hazards continue to be identified that pose a threat to public safety. The roads and trail systems within the burn area are narrow and hazardous. Additionally, there are numerous natural hazards created by the fire, such as tree snags, staubs, root holes that have been created by roots burning beneath the surface of the soil, etc. The roads are being used by fire equipment for ongoing suppression, suppression repair, and BAER activities making them unsafe for the public. Once work is complete, additional areas will reopen to the public.
Crews and air operations continue to work in the Homers Nose, Cahoon and Hockett areas. Great progress has been made to date. 90 percent of the dozer work is complete in the Black Rock area and 14 miles of handline remain to be completed. The spike camp crews continue to be supported by air operations for necessary food and air support allowing the teams to have additional time to do fire work rather than travel back and forth to camp. The Black Rock spike team has been moved to the Whitsett Spike camp. Just a few more days of work remain on the Mineral King Road.
All equipment in the field no longer in use must be ‘backhauled’ to camp. Firefighters will pinpoint a GPS location, note the type and amount of equipment, and arrange for ‘backhaul’ either by truck or helicopter, depending on the location. There is a lot of land to cover. Workers will clean and refurbish these assets and send them to the South Zone Fire Cache located in Ontario, CA for use on the next incident. This job is taken very seriously in order to reduce costs on wildfire incidents.
A cooling trend continues through Friday with a light northwesterly breeze in the afternoon that will help clear the smoke. Humidity will continue to increase. A weather change will arrive by the weekend bringing lower temperatures and increased humidity and potential of wind. The possibility of spot fires remains likely over the next week.