The Western Divide Ranger District in the Sequoia National Forest decreased its number of days and hours of in-person visitor services beginning today.
The change is due to the sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases, with active cases jumping significantly in the last few weeks.
The District office in Springville will be open to the public two days a week, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. The office will be closed for lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
A limit of two visitors will be allowed at a time in the lobby. Masks are required. Services will be offered virtually, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or by calling 559-483-0408.
At any time, visitors can request information by sending an email to SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov or through the “contact us” link on the Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia/.
“The health and safety of visitors and employees is our highest priority,” Sequoia National Forest stated.
Stay informed by following the webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia, Facebook @SequoiaNF, Twitter @sequoiaforest or call for current forest information.