The Springville School Booster Club will hold its first-ever golf tournament fundraiser and dinner on Friday, October 29, at River Island Country Club
Golfers from around Tulare County are invited to enjoy a day of golf and prizes — including a chance to win a brand new Tuatara all-electric expedition vehicle from ZeroNox -— all while supporting local youth.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble format and begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. Participants will enjoy a taco lunch catered by River Island Country Club, a steak dinner catered by Cowpuncher’s Cafe and apple crisp à la mode dessert provided by Ciderhouse Foods & Bakery. Happy hour and dinner entertainment will be by Justin Lawrence and lots of drawing prizes will be available. Dinner-only tickets are also available for non-golfers.
Fundraising through this tournament will help support educational assemblies, field trips, SCICON, sports equipment and new uniforms, extracurricular activities, fun day, additional supplies for the classrooms and other items and events throughout the school year.
Additional drawing prizes include a 75-inch television, several vacation rental packages, golf rounds, a local hunt package, many gift certificates and baskets, jewelry and cornhole boards.
Participants and potential sponsors can receive more information and registration forms at: https://tinyurl.com/SUSGolfTourny. An information, sign-up and donation drop-off table will be available in the Springville School parking lot on Tuesday, October 12 through Friday, October 15 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. For more information, pcontact Kym Skiles, 559-799-0751 or email SUSBoosterClub@gmail.com.