The Springville Rodeo Association posted on its website on Friday the Springville Sierra Rodeo scheduled for April 24-26 has been canceled.
“The Springville Rodeo Association is deeply saddened to announce that the 72nd Annual Springville Sierra Rodeo that was set to take place April 24th – 26th, 2020 will be canceled in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the association posted on its website. “The safety our community, fans, volunteers and contestants as well as regulations set by government officials have led us to this difficult decision. We want to thank all our volunteers and sponsors who are committed each year to make 'The Biggest Little Rodeo in the West' a successful event that has become a rich tradition in our community. We also want to reassure you that our commitment to bringing a quality event to our community has not wavered. We will immediately begin planning our 2021 Rodeo in an effort to again bring to you the event that you have come to expect and love.
“We appreciate your support and want to extend our.thoughts and prayers to our community and Rodeo family during this difficult time. We look forward to seeing you all at next year’s rodeo set for April 23rd – 25th, 2021.