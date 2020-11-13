Springville resident and software developer Les Pinter is making the final edits to his book, “HTTPV,” which reintroduces the idea of a free market to American consumers with facts and humor. Pinter took some time to talk to The Recorder about his newest book, his life, and his recent run for a seat on the Porterville Unified School Board.
Pinter received his master's in Economics from Rice University and a master's in Finance from the University of Houston. He had a small group of close friends that created software for word processing in 1979 called “The Magic Wand”, and they asked Pinter if he would be their representative. “The Magic Wand” was the fourth word processing software ever written, and was, at the time, claimed as the best and most efficient word processing system available by Byte Magazine.
On September 30, 1980, Pinter sold “The Magic Wand” to Bill Gates for $35,000. Gates used the software as a blueprint for what's now known as Microsoft Word. Pinter said Gates came to his apartment with a check and Pinter gave him the software, a transaction that took only minutes. Now, estimated revenues for Microsoft Word are between $100 billion and $400 billion.
“I've spent the last 40 years thinking if I can do something again that's noteworthy,” said Pinter. “Can I do something again that will change the world?”
Now, 40 years later, Pinter is on the verge of publishing his next biggest accomplishment, “HTTPV.” Pinter says he has based the book off of a theory from John Nash, an American mathematician who made fundamental contributions to game theory, differential geometry, and the study of partial differential equations. Decades later, the ideas proposed by Nash in his 27-page dissertation earned him a Nobel Prize for his theories in Economics.
“Forty-four years later, the economics profession discovered Nash’s work, and he was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics for essentially creating a model for capitalism that eliminated cheating and lying from transactions, and thereby delivered on the promise of perfect competition — the best product at the lowest price,” reads the foreword in Pinter's book. “This book is about what would happen if we used the mechanism of the free market as envisioned by John Nash, together with the amazing power of the Internet, to solve the fundamental problems threatening America: Corporate greed, income inequality, inadequate education, unemployment, unaffordable medical care, incivility, crime, and voter manipulation and suppression.”
Pinter created a website, called JustPrices.org, to support his ideas on the free market, and says his website can save consumers up to 24 percent while grocery shopping, equalling up to $165 billion dollars saved annually by consumers nationally.
“When a market is allowed to be free and people can make their own choices and they know everything there is to know about what they want to buy, and the manufacturers know everything there is to know about how to make it, the result will be a price which is the lowest possible price for the best possible product,” said Pinter. “Sounds great, right? It never happens.”
Pinter's book also outlines how the use of the Internet can make a free market system work, and how the Internet in general can affect and change a number of things including the health care system, crime and education.
Pinter took a stand for a change in the local education system by running for a seat on the Porterville Unified School District Board in the most recent election. Pinter campaigned for the addition of optional class electives such as coding in the local high schools. While he didn't win the seat, Pinter says he will continue to push the board to add such classes to their curriculum, as it could lead graduates to jobs that make them more than $100,000 a year straight out of high school.
“My only platform, the only thing I said I wanted to do, was to provide optional elective classes for grades 9 through 12 to study the five subjects that are important in internet programming,” said Pinter. “Each one takes roughly half an hour to explain, and between a month and a year to get good at. That was my entire platform, and I received 14 percent of the votes. I just want these kids to have programming courses. Do you honestly think that 86 percent of people in Porterville don't want there kids to learn a job that pays $120,000 a year? Programming is the hottest thing in the industry. That's why I ran for the school board.”
Even though he didn't win the seat, Pinter still has hopes programming classes will be introduced into the curriculum for high school students within the next two years.
As for his book, Pinter's hopes are also high.
“I'm proud of myself,” said Pinter. “I've done exactly what I set out to do. This is the best I'm capable of, and it's better than what I ever thought I was capable of.”
