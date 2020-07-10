NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Passion and creativity have always been driving forces for participants in the Alzheimer’s Association annual fundraising event, The Longest Day.
Springville native Josh Misko with his partner Tim Wilson, who’s from Northern California, are dropping a single today to promote that effort for Alzheimer’s awareness.
The two make up the duo Timothy James. Misko plays the guitar and ukulele.
Misko is the son of John Misko, who played college football at Oregon State and went on to a professional football career, Misko was a punter for the Los Angeles Rams from 1982-1984.
Josh said what his father has experienced in sports inspired him to become part of The Longest Day.
This year The Longest Day participants are navigating COVID-19 on how to still promote Alzheimer’s awareness, including Misko and Wilson, who are now Nashville-based musicians.The current pandemic is causing many TheLongest Day participants to shift their efforts to “do-it-yourself” fundraisers and virtual events while taking precautions to socially distance and adhere to guidelines.
As such, Wilson and Misko, who make up the duo Timothy James, are using their debut single, “Crazy,” to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Tennessee Chapter by pledging all profits from sales of the song during July and August.
Timothy James’ participation in The Longest Day fundraiser comes from first-hand experiences with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and traumatic brain injury.
“My family has served the senior community all my life,” Wilson said. “My mother was an administrator at a memory care community and my siblings have all worked as caretakers. Growing up around Alzheimer’s disease, I witnessed how devastating it can be to families and their loved ones battling it. In fact, these experiences are what prompted me to start publicly singing —I saw the positivity that music brought to the community and wanted to do mypart in contributing to that experience for them.”
“I developed a passion for memory care after my father began to struggle with a brain injury stemming from a professional sports career,” Misko said. “Seeing my dad’s experience sparked a desire to learn how nutrition and fitness can greatly influence and improve brain health.”
“Crazy” is available to order or pre-save https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/timothyjames1/crazy. Those interested can also make a direct donation to Timothy James’ TLD fundraising page at https://act.alz.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app20117b?px=17541808&fr_id=13035&pg=personal&NONCE_TOKEN=12B5D7C3E9BA03210289FE2EFD4AE837.
More than 5 million Americans are living with dementia and more than 16 million caregivers provide unpaid care and support.
The awareness and funds raised through The Longest Day event allows the Alzheimer’s Association to continue to provide “around-the-clock” support and services for families through its 24/7 Helpline, website, online support groups, while accelerating critical research during the COVID-19 crisis.
Anyone interested in hosting their ownThe Longest Day event or supporting a The Longest Day participant can do so by visiting alz.org/thelongestday.