Call it the Return of Spring.
For the first time in three years there will again be plenty of the traditional events being held in the area that had always been held until they were put on hiatus for two straight years due to the COVID pandemic.
Here's a look many of the events that are coming up:
MONACHE FARMERS MARKET
This Saturday, March 26, Monache's FFA will hold its sixth annual Farmers Day and Plant Sale at the school farm off of Mulberry Avenue. Plants that have been grown by students will be sold. Biennial and perennial plants featuring vegetable six-packs, succulents and fruit trees will be sold.
There will also be plenty of fresh vegetables and citrus for sale including broccoli, whit and specialty cauliflower, melo gold pomelos, red and green cabbage, navels, cara-caras and blood oranges.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A walk-run will also be held in which participants can walk or run around the school farm whil going through different obstacles. Cost to enter is $10 and rergistration is at 7:30 a.m.
The walk-run is free for ages 5 and under. Each participant will receive a Farmers Day T-shirt. For more information visit the Monache FFA Facebook page.
PORTERVILLE CELEBRATES READING
The Porterville Celebrates Reading event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Veterans Park. Educators from the Burton and Porterville Unified School Districts, high school students and community service groups will be at the event providing free literacy activities for elementary students. Hundreds of books will be given away in English and Spanish.
LINDSAY ORANGE BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival will be held from April 2 to 9, culminating with the parade to be held on April 9. The deadline to enter the parade is this Saturday, March 26. For more information visit https://www.lindsayorangeblossom.org/parade
The OBF Festival on April 9 will also feature music, food, the second annual Lindsay OBF Foundation Cornhole Tournament and the carnival. Also the first Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Forbidden Car Show presented by Forbidden Fantasy will be held on April 9.
Participants can begin arriving at 8 a.m. and Lindsay City Park and the show will be held from 10 to 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20.
For more information on the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival visit the website or the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Facebook page.
TULE PARKWAY RUN-WALK
Also on April 9 the Tule River Parkway 5K Run and Walk will be held. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Tule River Parkway, the longest pedestrian path in Porterville which also features the Tule River Parkway Gardens.
The event will start and finish at the park and ride lot just past the bridge off of Jaye. Cost is $10, which includes a custom bib and medal for finishing.
For more information call the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services, 559-791-7695 or visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us Other sponsors for the event include the Tule River Parkway Association, which maintains the parkway and gardens.
SCICON FESTIVAL
The 60th annual SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The event which features live entertainment and wildlife shows is free.
A deep-pit barbecue meal is also offered for $15 and to those 60 and older, 12 and under and military personnel for $10. The event is sponsored by Friends of SCICON.
EASTER EGG HUNT
The City of Porterville Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Friday, April 15 at Veterans Park. There will be thousands of eggs filled with toys, candy and special prizes.
Ages 7-9 will participate at 10:30 a.m., ages 4-6 will participate at 11 and ages 2-3 will participate at 11:30.
Cost is $2 in advance and $3 at the event. Wristbands can be purchased at Centennial Plaza, 15 E. Thurman.
JACKASS MAIL RUN
The 59th annual Jackass Mail Run will be held on Saturday, April 16. Jackass Mail Stamps are on sale for 50 cents and available at the Porterville Chamber of Commerce.
The Jackass Mail Run began in 1962 and reenacts when mail was delivered to Springville during Old West times. The Jackass Mail Run goes from Porterville to Springville.
The Jackass Mail Run will take a break at noon for lunch provided by The Antlers. The mail run should arrive in Springville sometime around 4 p.m.
The Jackass Mail Run will conclude with the Big Shootout in downtown Springville at about 5 p.m. The 37th annual Ex-Wagonmaster Dance featuring the Canyon River Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 9 at the Elks Lodge.
For more information visit the Jackass Mail Run Facebook page.
IRIS FESTIVAL
The Iris Festival presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce returns to downtown Porterville at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23. The event will feature a chili cook-off and a car show presented by Nasty Habitz.
The deadline to apply to be a vendor or to provide entertainment at the festival is March 27.
Sponsors and volunteers for the event are also needed. For more information call 784-7502 or email chamber@portervillechamber.org
SPRINGVILLE RODEO
The Biggest Little Rodeo in the West, the Sierra Springville Rodeo, returns April 22, 23 and 24. Tickets for each day are $20 and $12 for children 6-12.
The entire weekend features plenty of activities include Chicks 'n' Chaps, Cowboy Church, Motorcycle Barrel Race, Mutton Bustin' for the kids, entertainment, a trade show, hide race and Silver Dollar Dig.
The Springville Rodeo Parade will also be held through downtown Springville at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
For more information visit springvillerodeo.org
Anyone who would like information on their event to be featured in The Recorder can contact Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1048.