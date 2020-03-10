It was time to spring ahead this past weekend and with that in mind, this time of year will again be busy in the Porterville area with plenty of events being held this month and in April. Here’s a look at many of the events in the area that will be held during this month through the end of April:
The Porterville Breakfast Lions will hod their St. Patrick’s Day Brewfest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The outdoor event will be held at the site of the Ed Flory Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
Tickets are $25 and $30 the day of the event. The event will feature many varieties of beer and wine, music, a car and motorcycle show, cigar booth and food. Tickets can be purchased at Harley’s Tavern, Pizza Factory, Don Vino’s Bar and Grill, the Mecca, the Orange Bar, Fat Boys Bar or from any Porterville Breakfast Lions member.
One popular annual event is already sold out. The annual Youth Fishing Derby at Murry Park Pond is already sold out. The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21.
The event is open to ages 2-15 and trophies are awarded to the first, second and third largest stringers in the 2-7 and 8-15 divisions. There’s also an award for the overall biggest fish.
On Sunday, March 22, River Ridge Ranch will begin its free spring concert series with Jaeger & Reid. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the music will begin at 5:30 with seating in the pavilion.
Jaeger & Reid is a duo from Oakland. They combine an artful blending of guitars, ukulele and rich harmonies. River Ridge Ranch is located at 37675 Balch Park Road.
On the following Saturday on March 28, Porterville Parks and Leisure Services will present its annual Kids Fest at the Porterville Sports Complex. The event is actually for the whole family as there are carnival rides, bounce houses and performers. Rides and games are designed for ages 2-12.
Admission to the complex is free although children must have a wristband to participate in the activities. Wristbands are $5 in advance and $8 the day of the event. Wristbands can be purchased at Centennial Plaza, 15 E. Thurman, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Porterville Parks and Leisure Services will also hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 10 at Veterans Park.
The schedule will be 10:30 a.m. for ages 7-9, 11 for ages 4-6 and 11:30 for ages 2-3. There will also be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Cost is $2 in advance and $3 the day of the event. Wristbands can be purchased at the Centennial Plaza. For information on all Parks and Leisure Services events, call (559) 791-7695.
The 88th annual Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival will be held March 28 through April 4. The Festival’s activities will culminate on April 4, which will include the parade that will begin at 10 a.m. For information on the festival visit lindsayorangeblossom.org.
The weekend of April 18 will be extremely busy in the Porterville area which will include The 59th annual Jackass Mail Run.
The City of Porterville began the Jackass Mail Run in 1961 as part of the city’s Centennial Celebration.
The Jackass Mail Run recreates the old west when mail to Springville was delivered by horse or mule-drawn wagon. Hundreds of riders on horseback, covered wagons, buggies and stagecoaches will gather in front of City Hall in Porterville, and set out to deliver the mail to Springville, led by the “Wagon Master.”
The mail is collected for weeks in special handmade rustic boxes, stamped with a special “Jackass Mail Run Stamp” and transported to Springville. A posse of bandits are always waiting in Springville to steal the mail, and a gunfight ensues.
The general public wanting to participate in the ride is to meet on D Street between Olive and Orange, ready to ride at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call (559) 784-6010.
After the Jackass Mail Run, you can participate in the annual Porterville Iris Festival. The Porterville Chamber of Commerce’s 22nd Annual Iris Festival will be held in downtown Porterville. The event features plenty of crafts, arts and food vendors and also features the Porterville Chili Cook-Off.
On Sunday, April 19 is the 60th annual SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The wildflowers will be at their peak with hundreds of them in bloom.
SCICON staff will be on hand to lead wildflower hikes, bird watching hikes, and nature hikes. The museum, planetarium, observatory and Tree Nursery will be open all day. Musical groups from local schools will provide live entertainment. The Friends of SCICON will also provide their traditional deep pit barbecue.
The event is free. Meal prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (60 and over) and $5 for children (12 years and under.) For more information, call the SCICON office at (559) 539-2642. SCICON is located at 41569 Bear Creek Road off of Balch Park Road above Springville.
The last weekend of April will feature the Biggest Little Rodeo in the West, the Sierra Springville Rodeo from April 24-26. For all the information on the rodeo visit springvillerodeo.org.
Those who have any spring or Easter events they would like to have announced in The Recorder should contact Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1048.