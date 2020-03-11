Editor’s Note: The Attendants for the Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival are being featured on pages A1, A3 and A8 in today’s edition of the Recorder. The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival Queen will be featured in next Wednesday’s edition of The Recorder. The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival will be held from March 28 through April 4.
Berenice Lemus is the daughter of Augustine and Teresa Lemus and was born in Las Tortugas, Michoacan, Mexico.
The place is a small “rancho” that a lot of people from Lindsay are from, Lemus said. Lemus moved to Lindsay when she was 6 years old, the summer before her 7th birthday.
“The move was really tough at first since I moved to a new place where I didn’t know the culture or the people,” she said. “But shortly after Lindsay became my home and the people here started to become my family.
Lemus attended Jefferson School from kindergarten through eighth grade. She has 3 older brothers (Alejandro, Javier, Fabian) and 2 older sisters (Sonia, Lupe)and one younger sister (Teresa).
“My older sister, Sonia, graduated from Lindsay High School in 2015 and my little sister is a kindergartener at Jefferson Elementary,” Lemus said. “I am very close to my sisters, especially my older sister, Lupe and her kids, however, they live in Irmo, S.C.”
Lemus is the ASB and FBLA president at Lindsay High, a member of Interact, the Spanish Honors Society, the California Scholarship Federation and Migrant Speech and Debate.
I enjoy being a leader on campus and spending my time volunteering in different activities, especially the HOW dinners and FBLA’s Annual Angel Tree Project,” Lemus said. “For any community project, please sign me up.
Lemus was also the most valuable player for the Lindsay High girls tennis team in 2019 and was the first from the school to qualify for Area in several years.
“I’m feeling really honored because I really feel a strong connection with Lindsay,” said Berenice about being an attendant. “I wasn’t born here but I grew up here and have always been involved in the community and I see the tightness in the community. To have this honor, it’s just something that really makes me feel appreciated. I’m looking forward to college. It’s a new chapter that I’m looking forward to starting. I want to come back to Lindsay but first I have to get out there and learn to bring that back with me.”
Lemus plans to attend CSU Monterey Bay and major in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing/Accounting and a minor in Non-Profit Management.
“My ultimate goal is to one day operate a local non-profit that works on educating young learners about the importance of financial planning, as well as, providing financial consultation and marketing,” Lemus said. “Since being a part of the finance pathway, business is something I became truly passionate about. I know that helping others is something major for me when choosing a career. Since I always saw helping others as a way to give back to those that have helped me. Combining my love for business and for helping others, I plan to establish/operate a local non-profit. I have a very close connection with Lindsay and its people, therefore, in the future I plan to stay local since this is the place I call home. I am a firm believer in giving back to your community. Lindsay has given me so much and allowed me to become the person I am today. In the future I want to help my community as much as it has helped me.”
Lemus said she believed her first memory of the Orange Blossom Festival was being in the parade as a third grader.
“I remember the theme had something to do with cruising and cars, so we made cardboard cars,” she said. “I also remember practicing in the school yard days before the parade. Being a part of Orange Blossom at such a young age set the tone for how I would turn out to be later in the future. The Orange Blossom Festival to me is a way to bring people together, it’s about building a tradition among families, it’s about gathering with friends. When I think of the festival the one word that comes to mind is unity.
“Put yourself out there, and do everything you do from your heart,” advised Berenice for future hopeful OBF attendants. “Try to be involved as much as you can and if you find something your passionate because in the end it pays off. It all comes back to you. If you put positivity out there, then it is going to come back to you.”