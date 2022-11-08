What appeared to be a sure thing a year ago now is virtually certain to be something that still won't happen in California and that's legalized sports betting.
With 34.1 percent of the precincts reporting both Propositions 26 and 27 that would have legalized sports betting were heading to a resounding defeat. Opponents against Proposition 27 had declared the measure had failed and Prop. 26 was heading to the same fate.
Proposition 26 which would have legalized sports betting at tribal casinos and at the state's four major horse racing tracks was losing 70.4 percent to 29.6 percent. Prop. 27 which would have made online sports betting legal along with sports betting legal at tribal casinos was losing 84 percent to 16 percent.
There were plenty of attack ads against both propositions, which made for a confusing choice for voters, and that apparently led voters to turning down both measures.
PROPOSITION 28
The Associated Press reported the state's voters approved this proposition which will provide a big boost in funding for music and art in K-12 schools. The proposition requires that 1 percent of the funding that goes to K-12 schools as required by Proposition 98 go to music and arts. It's estimated that would provide $1 billion a year for arts and music education.
Shortly after 9 p.m. with about 25 percent of the ballots counted, 76 percent of the state's voters voted yes on the measure. The measure has had high profile support from such superstars as Barbra Streisand and Dr. Dre.
Schools will have a lot of flexibility in using the funding dedicated to music and arts as that funding can go to such areas as art, theater, dance, graphic design, computer coding and animation. Porterville Unified School District Pathway programs such as Harmony Magnet Academy's Performing Arts Academy and Monache's Multimedia and Technology Academy could benefit from the funding.
Local schools could also benefit by the fact a large portion of the funding will be earmarked to districts with large Latino populations.
PROPOSITION 29
This proposition was also heading to defeat again as another attempt led by the International Union-United Health Care West to require dialysis clinics to have a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site during treatment at dialysis clinics was heading to failure.
With 34.1 percent of the vote counted, 70 percent had voted against the measure while 30 percent voted for it. Opposition ads claimed such requirements on dialysis clinics would endanger the care of up to 80,000 dialysis patients in the state.
PROPOSITION 30
With 34.1 percent of the votes counted this measure to tax the wealthiest Californians to provide more funding to fight climate change and for wildfire suppression was losing.
This measure would place a 1.75 percent tax on those making $2 million a year. The tax revenue would go to clean air programs, including zero-emission vehicle programs, and to reducing wildfires. It's estimated the measure could raise $3.5 to $5 billion a year.
But the measure was losing with 57 percent voting against and 43 percent voting in favor.
PROPOSITION 31
The state's voters also overwhelmingly banned the sale of flavored tobacco products in the state which supporters of the measure say are targeted at teens such as flavored gummy vaping juice and flavored menthol cigarettes.
Shortly after 9 p.m. with 25 percent of the ballots counted, 76 percent of the state's voters voted yes on the measure.
PROPOSITION 1
The measure to enshrine reproductive rights — including abortion — in the state constitution was going to pass. With 34.1 percent of the precincts reporting, 69 percent voted in favor of the measure while 31 percent voted against.