“Patrick.” With that comment from a 6-year-old autistic boy, who's considered to be nonverbal, Porterville Police Officer Carlos Ochoa had gained the trust of the young child. And that led the child to be safely reunited with his family.
Ochoa was able to gain the trust of the 6-year-old with his drawings after finding him during a search for the child who was reported missing on Monday. Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North Patsy Street regarding an autistic 6-year-old who was reported missing by family members.
The extensive search also involved another PPD officer contacting a large group of fixie bicyclists, who assisted with the search. Ochoa said a community service officer also provided information the child had been spotted and that residents had seen the child.
Ochoa said he head north up Matthew looking for the child. All those looking for the child were called back to regroup as far as reassessing how to look for the child.
But Ochoa said he decided before heading back he would stay in the area he was and keep looking. “He had to be around here if they saw him,” said Ochoa about the reports of the child being spotted.
The child was reported to be wearing a black sweatshirt and Ochoa said off in the distance he saw “a little black speck.”
It turned out to be the child at the corner of Westwood and Henderson. “He was just standing there at the intersection,” Ochoa said.
But the child also had a scooter and Ochoa said he wanted to make sure the child didn't take off on his scooter. “Westwood and Henderson tends to get busy,” he said.
Ochoa approached the child and pointed to his badge but didn't reach out to him. “I didn't want to try to touch him,” he said. “Sometimes they don't like to be touched,” added Ochoa about children.
So Ochoa got out his notebook and began drawing. “He got close to me,” Ochoa said. He said he first drew Daffy Duck.
He then drew Patrick, the character from “Spongebob Squarepants.” Ochoa said the child then pointed at the character and said, “Patrick.”
Ochoa, who's a Monache graduate and has been a Porterville Police Officer for 10 years, said he began drawing in middle school. “I just kind of continued with it,” he said.
Eventually the child's family came and he was reunited with his family. “It was an awesome feeling,” said Ochoa about the moment the child was reunited with his family.
Ochoa also credited the family with being able to find the child. “They stayed strong with it,” he said. “They were able to give us all the information we needed to help with the search.”
In finding the child and gaining his trust, Ochoa said he was just doing his job. “That's what we do,” he said. “We make sure everybody's safe.”
He added he really doesn't believe he deserves praise for just doing his job. “We don't do it for the recognition,” he said.
And Ochoa was quick to credit everyone involved in the search, including the community service officer who first reported the child was seen.
“I feel like it was a group effort,” Ochoa said. “We all worked together in finding him. They all deserve praise.”
And even though Ochoa said he doesn't deserve praise, he added about the child being reunited with his family, “you can't help being overwhelmed with joy.”