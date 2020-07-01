Jeff Edwards has spent seven decades documenting the history of Porterville and Southeaster Tulare County. Now Edwards is donating that documentation to the Porterville Historical Museum.
The 97-year-old Edwards, a long-time photographer and historian in the community, has donated 70 years of preservation work in the form of thousands of copy slides he made of historical photographs of the region to the museum.
“The Porterville Historical Museum was honored with a gift of substantial importance,” museum archivist John McWilliams said.
The slides cover all of Southeaster Tulare County places, especially Porterville. Edwards began collecting the historical photographs in 1947, the year he opened his photography studio in Porterville. He has given countless slide presentations over the past 70 years.
Many of the photos on the slides are Edwards original photos, others are copied from the originals from family descendants.
“The collection is remarkable in its scope and vast size,” McWilliams said. “This is a treasure to be sure and we cannot thank our friend Jeff Edwards enough.”
McWilliams said the slides will be preserved in fire proof filing cabinets.