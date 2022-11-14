A multi-agency operation dealing with gang violence in Tulare County has led to the arrest of 46 suspects.
On Thursday and Friday The Tulare County Sheriffs Office TAGNET Unit organized a multi-agency operation due to an increase in gang violence in and around Tulare County.
The Visalia Police Department, Dinuba Police Department, Woodlake Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Exeter Police Department, Lindsay Police, Porterville Police Department, Tulare Police Department, Tulare County Probation and TRATT all participated in the operation, which covered the entire county and all the county's cities.
As a result, 46 suspects were arrested, 57 arrest warrants were served and 5 guns and 13 pounds of illegal drugs were seized during the two-day operation. The focus of the operation was to conduct probation and parole compliance checks, and arrest known gang members throughout the county.
Anyone with information regarding gang activity is encouraged to contact Det. M. Moralesof the TAGNET unit with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.
Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.