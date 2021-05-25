You will be able speed up in many areas within the City of Porterville — at least a little bit.
It's actually been going on for sometime now that speed limits in cities continue to rise. Those who say this is causing more dangerous traffic conditions refer to it as “speed creep” — and there's pending state legislation designed to stop this “speed creep,” so to speak and to give cities more authority in setting their own speed limits.
But for now cities, including Porterville, are essentially bound by what's referred to as the “85th percentile rule” which critics again say is based on motorists' behavior and not on what's the most safe practices. Basically in the state of California — and throughout the country — the 85th percentile standard is used to set local speed limits.
Speed limits are set based on the speed in which 85 percent of drivers — the 85th percentile — are traveling during typical driving conditions. Speed limits are essentially set within 5 MPH of the 85th percentile.
Speed limits are updated every five to seven years and the end result is there are speed limits that go up by 5 MPH each time they're updated. That's what has happened in Porterville where the speed limit will be increased by 5 MPH in some areas using the 85th percentile method.
Based on the 85th percentile the Porterville City Council approved the new speed limits at its meeting last week. The speed limits will go into effect within 30 days of their passage, which was May 18.
The Porterville Police Department conducted a city-wide speed survey on the city's major roads last year and that survey was completed at the end of last year.
As a result and based on the City Council's action, speed limits were raised by 5 MPH in some areas of town, including on the westside on Henderson. From the west city limit to Westwood on Henderson, the speed limit was raised from 40 to 45 based on the 85th percentile survey drivers were traveling 50 MPH in that section.
From Westwood to Newcomb on Henderson, the speed limit has been raised from 35 to 40.
The speed limit was also raised on Main Street (Orange Belt Drive) from Henderson to Westfield. The speed limit has been increased from 45 to 50 based on an 85th percentile of drivers going 53.
And the speed limit on Orange Belt Drive from Westfield to the city limit has been raised from 50 to 55 based on the 85th percentile of drivers going 58.
On Main Street from Yates to Date the speed limit has been raised from 40 to 45. A speed limit of 35 has been set on Indiana Street from Olive to Morton and has been raised from 35 to 40 on Indiana from Henderson to Westfield.
On the small stretch from Main to Highway 65 on North Grand the speed limit will be 35.
The speed limit is also being raised on the westside of town on Olive. The speed limit is going up from 40 to 45 on Olive from Westwood to Mathew. From the west city limit to Westwood on Olive the speed limit will be 50.
In other major areas of town such as Morton, Newcomb, Plano and Westwood, speed limits will be raised or stay the same at 40.
“The 85th percentile speed is the single most influential indicator of what is safe and reasonable and it is used to determine the speed limit by round to the nearest 5 mph increment,” CalTrans states.
But Assembly Bill 2121 would lead to work on revisions to the state's Highway Design Manual, which mandates the 85th percentile method. The bill would essentially do away with the 85th percentile rule and give local governments more authority to essentially set their own speed limits in specific areas if surveys show there are more traffic crashes happening on those roads.
“Obviously having local determinations are more favorable,” Porterville City Manager John Lollis said. “ As it is we're doing guidelines by state law.”
Lollis said the city does still have authority to set speed limits based on the situation such as having a 25 MPH limit in school zones during school hours.