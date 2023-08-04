A solar project in the Terra Bella area being developed to provide electricity for Palm Springs is ongoing but will need more time to be completed.
The Tulare County Planning Commission will consider extending the special use permit for a Terra Bella area solar project by two years at its next meeting. The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 9 at the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 2800 W. Burrell Avenue, Visalia.
The commission will consider an extension of the special use permit for the Deer Creek Solar project until September 25, 2025. The project is located north of Avenue 96 between Road 224 and Road 232 west of Terra Bella.
Like many post-COVID projects development of the project has been delayed. Vesper Energy is developing the project and will sell the electricity generated by the solar facility to Desert Community Energy, which provides electricity for Palm Springs.
County staff reported “The Extension of Time application stated that the project interconnection facilities are under construction,” adding the project is expected to begin producing energy sometime between now and the end of the year.
County staff also stated with the requested two -year extension through September 25, 2025, the developer plans to complete the building permits.
The project will eventually generate nearly 190,00 megawatt hours annually which is the equivalent of power 15,500 homes. A battery storage system of up to 70 megawatts will also be housed at the facility.
The City of Palm Springs expects a savings of $13 million to $50 million as a result of the project. The battery storage at the facility will also allow for solar power to be stored and then used when it's most needed by the grid.
The solar project is relatively small as it's located on just 378 acres. Also being developed in the Ducor-Terra Bella area is a sprawling solar project billed as the nation's largest solar farm.
The project is spread out over 13 miles in the Ducor-Terra Bella area. The project will generate up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity and contain up to 1,200 megawatts of storage over a total of 4,800 acres.
The electricity generated by the project will provide power for 370,000 Southern California residents. The electricity generated by the project will effectively make Tulare County a net exporter of electricity as it will enable Tulare County to produce more power than it uses.