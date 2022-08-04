The Porterville City Council has set Monday, August 15 as the day to hold a special meeting to conduct public interviews of candidates vying to replace Monte Reyes on the city council.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 15. Mayor Martha A. Reyes made the recommendation to hold the special meeting toward the end of Tuesday's council meeting.
Reyes, who represented District 4, officially turned in his resignation on July 19. The deadline for those interested in replacing Reyes to apply is 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.
Those interested in replacing Reyes must live in District 4 and be a registered voter. The candidate selected will serve out Reyes term, which ends in November, 2024. Information on how to apply is available at the City of Porterville website, www.ci.porterville.ca.us
Three of the four current council members — Milt Stowe, Lawana Tate, Flores and Kellie Carrillo — must approve of a candidate for that person to assume the position left open by Reyes. The council also must reach a consensus on a candidate to replace Reyes by August 19.
The council also has its regularly scheduled meeting on August 16. Another special meeting by August 19 could be scheduled if needed.
If the council can't decide on a candidate by August 19 it will be up to Flores as mayor to decide on how the position left open by Reyes will be filled and she could choose to appoint a candidate.
BANNER PLANNED FOR MAIN STREET
Porterville Exchange Club president Eddie Hernandez appeared before the council on Tuesday to talk about the Exchange Club's effort to raise funds to place two poles on Main Street in which a banner could be stretched above Main Street to advertise upcoming community activities.
The banner would be used to advertise such community events as the Veterans Day Parade. In the past the city has had a banner that stretch across Main Street to advertise community events. The banner would be stretched across Main Street from City Hall to Centennial Park.
The Exchange Club will solicit community funds in the same way funds were raised for the Buck Shaffer Memorial Clock and the Marching Through Time mural at Centennial Park.
City Manager John Lollis said the cost of the banner project will be $50,000. He said the timing is good for the project as it's coming in conjunction with the city's reconstruction plans for Main Street. The city is now in the design phase when it comes to the Main Street reconstruction.
Lollis said the Main Street reconstruction project will include replacing all of the light poles on Main as it's actually cheaper to replace them as opposed to painting them. He added the amount needed for the banner project could be reduced with it being done in conjunction with the Main Street banner project.
HERITAGE COMPLEX MOVES AHEAD
The council voted unanimously to approve a mitigated negative declaration of environmental impact which paves the way for the development of an 11.61 acre multi-sport complex, which could be known as the Heritage Sports Complex. The complex will be located near the Heritage Center south of Olive Avenue and east of A Street and will be adjacent to the Santa Fe Byway, Rails to Trails.
A number of mini-arenas will be included at the site in which sports such as volleyball, soccer and pickleball could be held. Among the facilities that could be included at the site are 12 4,000 square foot fieldturf arena soccer fields with scoreboards, two 6,000 square foot multi-use recreation lighted arenas with scoreboards, a challenge fitness obstacle course, various types of fitness equipment, bleachers, various playground equipment and other park accessories, covered benches and picnic shelters.
While the site is also an option for a much needed $1 million lighted ballpark to replace Porterville Municipal Ballpark, it's more than likely that ballpark will be placed at the Porterville Sports Complex.
The ballpark will be funded by federal American Rescue Plan funds. The Heritage Sports Complex will be funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, Measure R and various parks grants.