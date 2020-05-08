Porterville City Manager John Lollis said Tulare County can down with an order on Friday that essentially doesn't allow group outdoor activities.
So the Porterville City Council canceled its special meeting on Friday. The council was scheduled to approve its support for a memorial youth bike ride that was scheduled for today. Lollis said any effort to hold the event today would be in violation of county policies and so therefore the city can't support the event.
Lollis said Tulare County has issued a directive that states only individuals or small number of family members can participate together in outdoor activities such as bicycling. Events such as today's planned memorial youth bike ride would be a violation of county policy.
The event was planned to be held following the death of 15-year-old Jacob Arias, who was killed while riding his bicycle when he was hit by a man accused of drunk driving and also accused of hit and run. Harvey Jacobo was arrested and among the charges were vehicular manslaugter, driving under the influence and hit and run.
The memorial youth bike ride was to be held to educate the community on bike safety.