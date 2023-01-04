Another encouraging sign is the snow depth and snow water equivalent at the Phillips Station in the Lake Tahoe area was also encouraging. The manual survey recorder 55.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17.5 inches, which is 177 percent above average fr=or that location.
The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of swater suppy forecasts. Statewide the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this time of year. Locally the snow water equivalent in the Southern Sierra was 17.3 inches.
Rain and snow is also expected over the next seven days, which could lead to flooding.
“The significant Sierra snowpack is good news but unfortunately these same storms are bringing flooding to parts of California,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “This is a prime example of the threat of extreme flooding during a prolonged drought as California experiences more swings between wet and dry periods brought on by our changing climate.”
One year ago, the Phillips survey showed the seventh highest January measurements on record for that location.
More telling than a survey at a single location are DWR’s electronic readings from 130 stations placed throughout the state. Measurements indicate statewide, the snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 17.1 inches, or 174 percent of average for this time of year.
“Big snow totals are always welcome, but we still have a long way to go before the critical April 1 total,” said DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit Manager Sean de Guzman. “It’s always great to be above average this early in the season, but we must be resilient and remember what happened last year. If January through March of 2023 turn out to be similar to last year, we would still end the water year in severe drought with only half of an average year's snowpack.”
On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs and is an important factor in determining how DWR manages the state’s water resources.
The recently adopted 2022 Update to the Central Valley Flood Protection Plan identifies actions needed to adapt infrastructure to a rapidly changing climate. Current climate research indicates the state will see bigger swings from extreme heat and dry conditions to larger and more powerful storms that deliver temporary large boosts to the state snowpack as well as flood risk.
The next snow survey is tentatively scheduled for February 1.