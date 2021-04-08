On Wednesday in Department 19 at Porterville's South County Justice Center, a jury returned guilty verdicts against Charles Higgins, 45, for rape and child molestation.
The jury found Higgins guilty of forcible rape of a child victim age 14 years, attempted sodomy by use of force, and three counts of lewd act upon a child age 14 years. The crimes occurred on or about March 23, 2019 against a single minor female victim.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 17 at the South County Justice Center. Under current California sentencing laws and the age of the victim when the crimes were committed, Higgins faces more than 17 years in state prison and sex offender registration.
“As a father, my heart hurts when crimes like this happen in our community. Just reading the charges is shocking,” said Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward. “Once again, the sentence cannot, by law, match the egregiousness of the crime. Though we can all agree the sentencing laws are deficient, this office will seek the maximum punishment allowed.”
The case was prosecuted by deputy district attorney Kelly Habroun of the Crimes against Children Division Division and was investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.