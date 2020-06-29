Tulare County Superior Court announced on Monday after a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the facility, the South County Justice Center in Porterville will re-open for business on today, 2020.
The courthouse closed for cleaning on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The court has worked closely with Tulare County Health and Human Services to fully assess the situation and received the necessary approval to re-open.
Individuals with hearing dates scheduled for Monday, June 29, will be notified of a new hearing date. For further information, visit the court’s website at www.tularesupercourt.ca.gov or call the South County Justice Center at 559-782-3700.