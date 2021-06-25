It's business as usual for Tulare County Superior Courts with one major exception when it comes to what has become the symbol of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South County Justice Center has returned to its normal operations that it had before the pandemic. The one exception is people are still required to wear a mask when entering and while inside the building.
Tulare County Superior Court presiding judge David Mathis signed a general order on Monday rescinding the order that was put in place in March, 2020 when it came to pandemic restrictions put in place for the courts. The order signed by Mathis on Monday went into effect immediately.
So public access to South County Justice and all public business that can be conducted at the courthouse has returned to what it was before the pandemic. Social distancing also isn't required while inside the building.
In signing his order on Monday, Mathis referred to the guidelines that have recently been put in place by Governor Gavin Newsom, CAL-OSHA and the Centers for Disease Control.
“In accordance with the new guidance fro the Governor of the State of California, CAL-OSHA, the CDC and local public health authorities, the court rescinds its General Order 20-03,” Mathis wrote, referring to the order that was put in place in March, 2020.