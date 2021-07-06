An inmate at the South County Justice Center had died.
Ernesto Acosta, 50, died after he was taken to Sierra View Medical Center. Acosta told Tulare County Correctional Deputies he wasn’t feeling well.
Acosta was seen by medical staff at the facility. The medical provider requested he be sent to the hospital for additional care.
He was taken to Sierra View where he later died at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The exact cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology report, but it’s believed to be a non-suspicious, apparent natural death.