The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will respond to the findings in the South County Detention Facility report created by the 2022/2023 Tulare County Grand Jury on Tuesday during their regularly scheduled meeting.
After the opening of the jail in August of 2019, the county’ grand jury determined a look around the new facility was in order. The jury visited the jail to make their final findings.
According to the report created by the jury, findings include time and money saved for transport to the facility as it's only used by inmates waiting for trial in the Porterville courthouse. The two other findings in the report are costs and booking times are reduced for the lPorterville Police d=Department, and that costs are incurred when transporting food to the South County Detention Center from the Bob Wiley Facility outside of Visalia.
While the South County Detention Center has a fully equipped and functional kitchen, it has remained unstaffed since the opening of the jail. There's no timeline for the staffing of the kitchen.
Plans for the South County Detention Center include farm and ranch operations. According to the report, the farm and ranch would provide “a significant amount of food consumed by the inmates.”
Because of their findings, the Tulare County Grand Jury is recommending the board find staffing and funding in order to open the kitchen and farm operations.
The staff report for this item attached to Tuesday’s agenda concluded that the board agrees with the recommendation and will implement the changes when funding becomes available.
Aside from the report on the jail, the Board of Supervisors is expected to award a contract for the Bartlett Park project that will replace the arbors around the park as part of its consent calendar. The project will consist of replacing four small arbors, three medium sized arbors, and four large arbors, as well as new concrete slabs and new barbecue grills.
Bids were opened on June 26, and three were received. The lowest, and recommended, bid came from Atkins Bergreen Inc. in the amount of $1,327,100. The project will be funded using American Rescue Act Plan funds.
Up to six months has been allocated for the project. The board approved a declaration of emergency for Bartlett Park due to the flooding to speed up the bid process.
Also on the consent calendar is the final closure agreement plans for the disposal facility on Teapot Dome is up for board approval on Tuesday as the facility is expected to be at capacity by the end of September.
The County contracted with EBA Engineering in 2016 to prepare a closing plan and design. The agreement before the board on Tuesday will solidify design and engineering services for the final closure of the landfill. The closure design includes a soil grading plan using soil assessment, cover plans, maintenance plans, and construction specifications and documents. The estimated cost for the work in the agreement, including a 10 percent contingency, is $298,273.
The county board has proceeded with a plan due to reduce the number of landfills in the county from three to two and to operate the landfills at Woodville and Visalia. The county was running a deficit to operate three landfills.
For more than a year now Teapot Dome landfill has no longer taken non-refuse materials such as wood, construction debris, mattresses, appliances, tires, metal and green waste.
This meeting is set for Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. For a look at the full agenda for this Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, visit the Tulare County website.