House Committee on Natural Resources by voice vote.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, a sponsor of the bill, announced on Wednesday H.R. 2989, the Save Our Sequoias Act, had passed out of the committee by voice vote. The bill is now set to go to the entire U.S. House of Representatives to be debated. McCarthy represents the 20th District, which includes the Sequoia National Forest.
“Today is an important day,” said McCarthy in a press release.” Not only is the Save Our Sequoias Act one step closer to becoming law, but today’s approval further showcases the broad bipartisan support this bill has received since its introduction.”
Among those who McCarthy noted their support for the bill were California Congressmen Republican Tom McClintock, Democratic Congressman Scott Peters and the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Republican Congressman Bruce Westerman.
“I am grateful to Chairman Westerman and Congressman McClintock, both primary cosponsors of this legislation, for shepherding the SOS Act through committee,” McCarthy said. “I am also thankful to the bill's co-sponsors, including Congressman Scott Peters who is the co-lead on this bill, for their continued support. I look forward to working with them and my colleagues to move the SOS Act through the House and ultimately enact it into law so that our Giant Sequoias are protected for generations to come.”
McCarthy introduced a similar version of the SOS Act last year and introduced a new version of the bill on April 28. The House Committee on Natural Resources held a hearing on the bill on May 10 and among those attending to state their support for the bill were Fifth District Supervisor Tulare County Board Chairman Dennis Townsend and Tule River Tribal vice chairman Shine Nieto.
The bill would create a policy to fast track wildfire risk reduction treatments where the highest-risk Giant Sequoias are.
The bill would call for enhanced coordination between federal, state, tribal and local land managers, includes reforestation and rehabilitation measures for Giant Sequoia groves and would declare an emergency over the next 10 years which would expedite environmental reviews to speed up the implementation of treatments. The bill includes $200 million for Giant Sequoia protection over th enext seven years.
While there's currently no similar bill in the Senate California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein introduced a Senate version of the Save Our Sequoias Act last year. Feinstein introduced the bill along with fellow California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla. Feinstein recently returned to the Senate after a lengthy absence due to illness.
The SOS Act has substantial bipartisan support with more than 50 co-sponsors from both parties.