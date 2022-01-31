Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced on Monday the filing of criminal charges against Giovanni Abujalil, 32 of Bakersfield, for the alleged stabbing murder of his 75- year-old father, Julio Abujalil on Thursday.
Abujalil is charged with first-degree murder and felony elder abuse resulting in death. Both charges are enhanced with special allegations of use of a deadly weapon, a knife, a prior strike conviction, and prior felony convictions. An arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, Abujalil faces life in prison.
On Thursday morning, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 124 and Road 268 in Porterville for a suspicious man in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and found Giovanni Abujalil sitting in the vehicle.
Abujalil refused to get out of the car. As Deputies tried to de-escalate the situation, they saw a body in the back seat of the car.
Deputies managed to get the car door open and take Abujalil into custody without incident. Deputies immediately determined possible foul play was involved and secured the scene.
During the course of the investigation, Homicide Detectives determined the victim had sustained obvious signs of trauma. He was identified as Julio Abujalil.