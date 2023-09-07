During Tuesday’s Porterville City Council meeting, the Council directed city staff to proceed with the process in notifying the community solid waste rates will increase by a cumulative 82 percent over the next five years, starting with an initial 50 percent increase to the rates on January 1, 2024. The following four years could see additional rate increases of five percent.
Public Works Director Michael Knight explained the results of a rate study conducted by an outside consulting firm on the existing solid waste rate structure found that the current structure doesn't provide the sufficient amount of funds to support the refuse division and provide additional revenues to implement new state requirements and division projects.
A presentation given during a study session on August 29 gave the Council a number of potential scenarios for increases to the solid waste rate implemented over a period of five years. Among the scenarios presented was an initial 50 percent increase to the rate, followed by an increase of five percent over the next four years, which was a favored scenario amongst the council. At the request of Councilmember Greg Meister, city staff dug further into the scenario of an initial 56 percent increase followed by five percent increases for four years, resulting in a cumulative rate increase of 90 percent. Meister also suggested a one time increase of 56 percent with no additional increases, which would bring the city enough revenue to cover operating costs but fail to leave much in refuse reserves.
“This is a way to get us into the green without increasing it 90 percent,” said Meister. “It is kind of like a middle ground.”
Councilmember Donald Weyhrauch shared concern at how quickly the increase is coming, and said staff owes it to the community to do a deep dive on how the increases would impact the budget and the community.
“I’m just not comfortable with a big hit, even a 50 percent hit, straight out of the gate…,” said Weyhrauch. “I think we owe it to the community to keep our rates as low as possible. I know even with these increases we are still below what our neighbors are, well, so what? That’s one of the benefits of living in Porterville. We pay more sales tax and other taxes, so why can’t the utility rates be a little lower than the neighboring communities?”
Knight said the rate study was a deep dive to address the overall operation of the refuse rate structure and that deferred equipment replacement has been helping keep the rates low. A grant that's no longer available has been covering equipment costs.
Mayor Martha A. Flores stated the study session made it clear a rate increase needed to happen in order to cover city expenses.
“Rates are difficult for all of us, including me,” said Flores. “The increase of rate is difficult for all of us… Bottom line is that the money does belong to the community and this expense needs to be paid somewhere, somehow.”
Flores noted each council member isn't immune to paying city utility rates and they're also affected by the increase.
City Attorney Julia Lew said the study must be relied upon when setting the rate, but the Council can choose to lower or raise the rates at any time. Lew warned the Council would have to figure out how to make up any existing or incurred losses.
Meister, committed to a variance of his own scenario, said that in going with an initial 56 percent increase with additional two percent increases for the following four years, the city would stop eating at the refuse reserves and would operate in the green. Flores and councilman Raymond Beltran were steadfast the best option for the community would be the initial 50 percent increase. Weyhrauch was swayed to the same option, while Meister said he would prefer his own scenario but “majority rules.”
City staff will prepare and mail out notifications of the planned implementation of the chosen solid waste rate increase structure of an initial 50 percent increase beginning January 1, 2024, followed by a five percent increase for the following four years.