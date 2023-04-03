California's snowpack is now officially one of the largest ever recorded in the state. And locally in the Southern Sierra, the snowpack is triple of the normal level.
As of April the Southern Sierra snowpack was 300 percent of normal and as of Monday it continued to become larger, increasing to 306 percent of normal for April 3. The average snow water equivalent in the Southern Sierra was also 61.1 inches. The snowpack and average snow water equivalent are the main factors in determining water allocations.
On Monday the State Department of Water Resources conducted the fourth snow survey of the season at Phillips Station in the Lake Tahoe area and the manual survey recorded 126.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 54 inches, 221 percent above normal for the location on April 3. DWR’s electronic readings from 130 snow sensors placed throughout the state indicate the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is also 61.1 inches, 237 percent of average for April 3.
“This year’s severe storms and flooding is the latest example that California’s climate is becoming more extreme,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “After the driest three years on record and devastating drought impacts to communities across the state, DWR has rapidly shifted to flood response and forecasting for the upcoming snowmelt. We have provided flood assistance to many communities who just a few months ago were facing severe drought impacts.”
This year’s April 1 result from the statewide snow sensor network is higher than any other reading since the snow sensor network was established in the mid-1980s. Before the network was established, the 1983 April 1 statewide summary from manual snow course measurements was 227 percent of average. The 1952 April 1 statewide summary for snow course measurements was 237 percent of average.
“This year’s result will go down as one of the largest snowpack years on record in California,” said Sean de Guzman, manager of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit. “While 1952’s snow course measurements showed a similar result, there were fewer snow courses at that time, making it difficult to compare to today’s results. Because additional snow courses were added over the years, it is difficult to compare results accurately across the decades with precision, but this year’s snowpack is definitely one of the biggest the state has seen since the 1950s.”
The Central Sierra is at 237 percent of its April 1 average and the Northern Sierra is at 192 percent of its April 1 average.
The size and distribution of this year’s snowpack is also posing severe flood risk to areas of the state, especially the Southern San Joaquin Valley. DWR’s State-Federal Flood Operations Center FOC is supporting emergency response in the Tulare Lake Basin and Lower San Joaquin River by providing flood fight specialists to support ongoing flood response efforts and provide longer-term planning. The FOC and DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit are helping local agencies plan for the spring snowmelt season by providing hydraulic and hydrologic modeling and snowmelt forecasts specific to the Tulare Lake Basin that are informed by DWR’s snowmelt forecasting tools, including Airborne Snow Observatory surveys.
A snowmelt forecast will be released next week.
On March 24, DWR announced an increase in the forecasted State Water Project SWP deliveries to 75 percent, up from 35 percent announced in February. Locally the Bureau of Reclamation announced a 100 percent allocation for Friant Class 1 users and eventually increased its allocation for Class 2 users from 20 to 70 percent.
At 100 percent, Class 1 contractors are receive 800,000 acre feet of water. Class 2 is considered the next amount available up to 1.4 million acre feet of water, so Class 2 contractors are receiving 980,000 acre feet.
While winter storms have helped the snowpack and reservoirs, groundwater basins have been much slower to recover, DWR stated.