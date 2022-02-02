The well above average snowpack that resulted from an extremely wet December that featured massive storms was basically wiped away by a January that was just as dry as December was wet. So the state is looking at a third straight year of drought.
The State Department of Water Resources, DWR, conducted its second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday. After a snow survey at the end of December that found a snowpack to be well above average, Tuesday's survey found the snowpack is now about at average for this time of year.
The manual survey at Phillips Station recorded 48.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 19 inches, which is 109 percent of average for that location for February 1. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR’s water supply forecast. Statewide, the snowpack is 92 percent of average for February 1 and 57 percent of average of the seasonal average as of April 1.
“We are definitely still in a drought. A completely dry January shows how quickly surpluses can disappear,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “The variability of California weather proves that nothing is guaranteed and further emphasizes the need to conserve and continue preparing for a possible third dry year.”
Snowmelt during January was minimal. So with little to no accumulation of snow during January, snowpack levels were closer to average February 1 conditions, meaning a return of winter storms in the Sierra Nevada is needed during February and March to remain at or above normal levels.
Locally the Southern Sierra snowpack was 95 percent of normal for February 1 and 56 percent of normal for April 1. But the snow water equivalent for the Southern Sierra was below that of the rest of the state and well below the Phillips Station total of 19 inches at 14 inches.
So DWR stated the Southern Sierra isn't faring as well as the Northern Sierra, which had a snow water equivalent of 16.8 inches. The Northern Sierra was at 90 percent of normal for February 1 and 58 percent of normal for April 1.
DWR also stated water supply forecasts for the South Valley are below average due to a lack of rain and snow in the region.
“These dry January conditions demonstrate the importance of continuing to improve our forecasting abilities and why these snow surveys are essential,” said Sean de Guzman, Manager of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit. “While we always hope for a generous snowpack, DWR’s ongoing investments in forecasting techniques will help the state better prepare for both drought and flood conditions.”
Although early season storms helped alleviate some drought impacts, a lack of storms in January has underscored the need for Californians to continue to focus on conservation, DWR stated. DWR added most of California’s reservoirs are still below average, and groundwater supplies “are still recovering.”
The State Water Resources Control Board did announce on Tuesday Californians did meet Governor Gavin Newsom's call for a voluntary 15 percent reduction in water use in December. It was the first month in which Californians met that standard.
Californians used 16.2 percent less water in December, 2021 as compared to December, 2020. But that had a lot to do with the fact it was an extremely wet month. Overall, Californians are saving about half as much of water as Newsom wants as since he called for the voluntary 15 percent reduction in July, Californians have reduced their water use by 7.4 percent.