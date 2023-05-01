So far, so good.
The State Department of Water Resources reported the pace of the snowmelt was slower than average for April, helping the state — and especially the Valley and this area — stave off more flooding so far.
The state conducted its fifth snow survey of the season on Monday at Phillips Station in the Lake Tahoe area. The manual survey recorded 59 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 30 inches, which is 241 percent of average for May 1. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water still contained in the snowpack. DWR’s electronic readings from 130 snow sensors placed throughout the state indicated the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 49.2 inches, or 254 percent of average for May 1.
Locally in the Southern Sierra the snowpack remained 326 percent above normal for May 1. That's a slight decrease from last week when the snowpack was 336 percent above normal.
The average snow water equivalent in the Southern Sierra was also 51.2 inches as of Monday. While that's well above normal there was a decline in that figure as the snow melted off and it was a gradual decline during April from the high figure of above 61 inches.
DWR stated despite a brief increase in temperatures in late April, the statewide snowpack overall melted at a slower pace than average over April due to below average temperatures early in the month and increased cloud cover. An average of 12 inches of the snowpack’s snow water equivalent has melted in the past month and it now contains an average of 49.2 inches.
Temperatures are expected to remain cool this week and there's actually a little more snow expected in the mountains this week. The National Weather Service stated a storm is coming in Wednesday afternoon through Thursday which could bring a few inches of snow as low as 5,000 feet.
In Porterville, the forecast calls for high temperatures from 66-68 for the rest of the week. There's a 20 percent chance of showers tonight, a 40 percent chance of showers Wednesday night and a 30 percent chance of showers Thursday. The temperatures will warm up this weekend through this Monday but are still expected to be cool with highs of 73-75.
“Snow surveys are critical to planning for impacts of the coming snowmelt runoff on communities,” DWR stated.
“While providing a significant boost to California’s water supplies, this year’s massive snowpack is posing continued flood risks in the San Joaquin Valley,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “The snowpack will not disappear in one week or one month but will lead to sustained high flows across the San Joaquin and Tulare Basins over the next several months and this data will help us inform water managers and ultimately help protect communities in these regions.”
The last time there was measurable snow at the Phillips snow course on May 1 was 2020, when only 1.5 inches of snow and .5 inches of snow water equivalent was measured.
“No matter how you look at the data, only a handful of years in the historical record compared to this year’s results,” said Sean de Guzman, manager of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit. “Survey results from our partners in the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program and other data, including data from Airborne Snow Observatory flights, allow us to incorporate these data into our models to provide the most accurate snowmelt runoff forecasts possible right now to inform water supply, flood control, and planning.”
Historical records show only April 1 measurements from 1952, 1969, 1983 and this year show snowpacks above 200 percent. DWR stated its maximizing the amount of water that can be stored and diverted from the record snowpack.
In April, DWR announced a 100 percent allocation of requested supplies from the State Water Project which delivers water to 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland. The last time the SWP allocated 100 percent was in 2006. DWR stated it's also maximizing the amount of water that can be diverted towards recharging groundwater basins so more water is stored for future use in underground reservoirs.
Locally in the Friant Division Class I contractors initially received a 100 percent allocation from the Central Valley Project. At the Friant Water Authority's annual dinner last month, FWA CEO Jason Phillips said the allocation for Class 2 contractors is about 85 percent and it would be 100 percent but the water can't be captured fast enough.
Last week, Governor Newsom visited the Tulare Basin to tour flood impacts, met with community leaders and stated the state is commitment to supporting and providing appropriate assistance to counties impacted by recent and anticipated flooding this spring and summer.
Snowmelt runoff forecasts are provided by DWR’s State-Federal Flood Operations Center and is supporting emergency response in the Tulare Lake Basin and Lower San Joaquin River.