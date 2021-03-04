The Forest Service is seeking public comments on two preliminary applications to the State of California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR) for the 2021/2022 Grant-Cycle. The public review and comment period for the State’s Grants and Cooperative Agreement Program begins Tuesday, March 2, and ends Monday, May 3. State regulations require annual public participation in this fund allocation process.
The Forest Service will apply using the California internet-based “On-Line Grant Application” (OLGA) software. After the public review and comment process, final applications will be submitted by June 7. The public may view and comment by visiting the State Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program website at ohv.parks.ca.gov and select the Grants tab. The OHMVR Division’s website will provide further detailed instructions for accessing the preliminary application and submitting comments.
The Forest’s Ground Operations and Law Enforcement applications will focus on maintaining and improving off-road vehicle routes, facilities and signage, and law enforcement. Special attention is being focused on OHV routes, trails, and facilities affected by last summer’s Castle Fire. The OHMVR and the Sequoia National Forest have maintained a successful partnership for more than 31 years.
For more information, please contact the Sequoia National Forest Recreation Officer, Karen Miller, at karen.miller@usda.gov