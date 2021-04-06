The Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson has announced the solicitation of applications to manage recreation sites, including numerous day use areas, campgrounds and cabins to be operated under a concession program.
One special use permit to provide high-quality public services for the operation and maintenance of government-owned recreation facilities will be issued. The Forest Service anticipates choosing someone in the fall of 2021, with the intention of operations beginning in time to provide services for the 2022 recreation season.
The concession sites are located in the Hume Lake, Western Divide and Kern River Ranger Districts. The prospectus offers 58 facilities and includes 4 recreation sites adjacent to Isabella Lake, 32 single family campgrounds, 13 group campgrounds, 5 cabins, 8 day use sites, and 3 boat ramps.
All written applications, including payment for the processing fees must be received by the Forest Service no later than 4:30 p.m. July 2.
Site visits to the campground complexes are scheduled for June 2 and 3. Specific times, dates, and tour locations will be posted on beta.SAM.gov.
The prospectus is being advertised on beta.SAM.gov.Questions related to this prospectus should be directed to Karen Miller, Public Services Staff Officer, located at the Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, Porterville using this email address: SM.FS.cpgprosinbox@usda.gov.
Include contact information in the email including name, company name, address, email and telephone number. Those applying should also indicate in their email if they would like someone to call back, otherwise only a written response will be provided.