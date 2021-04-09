The Sequoia Complex, which included the Castle Fire, was declared to be contained in January. But Sequoia National Forest officials state the Castle Fire still isn't fully extinguished.
Reports of smoke seen in treetops within the Castle Fire area continue to occur above Springville. A few weeks ago, a giant sequoia emitted smoke from its trunk several hundred feet in the air. Last week, a tall fir tree was found burning along Redwood Drive, and there have been quite a few trees found smoldering deep inside the fire’s boundary.
“Precipitation continues to be sparse,” said Western Divide District Ranger Eric LaPrice. “With persistent warm and dry weather, residents and travelers passing through the burned area should expect to see an occasional smoldering treetop within the fire perimeter.
“Fire officials ask that any smoke observed along the fire’s edge or within a community be reported to your local fire station or by calling 911. Response to the fire will be determined based on weather conditions and fire personnel, and the public's safety.”
Lands managed by the Sequoia National Forest between Camp Nelson and Ponderosa communities remain closed under a Forest Closure Order. All travelers along Highway 190 or Redwood Drive through the fire area should use extreme caution when driving. Be aware of potential safety hazards such as fire weakened trees, falling rocks, mud, and debris washed down from steep banks.