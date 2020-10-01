The SQF Complex, the wildfire burning just 25 miles north of Kernville, remains at 61 percent containment. The 151,436 acre wildfire is expected to be fully contained by Saturday, October 10. Air quality warnings have been issued for the areas around the fire, due to large amounts of smoke in the air.
At 7 a.m. Thursday morning, California Interagency Incident Management Team 2 transitioned into command of the entire SQF Complex Fire.
Firefighters had another productive day on the SQF Complex Wednesday. In the northwest section of the fire, there was a half-acre spot fire that was spotted in a large timber pile and worked with helicopters.
Weather was a factor in the fight on Thursday. Winds were primarily terrain driven and will vary in direction for the rest of the week. Containment increased in the southern portion with the fire showing little activity and movement on Wednesday.
The primary objective for personnel continues to be full perimeter control, and under a full suppression strategy. Currently, 1,440 personnel are working to contain the fire.
On Thursday, mule trains traveled from Blackrock to Beach Meadows and Casa Vieja, with assistance from CONAFOR Team 3, to begin removing the structure protection wrap from the cabins in the area. Some of these cabins are over one hundred years old. It was reported that, although wrapped and prepped, the Jiffy Pop cabin in Grey Meadows was destroyed.
Smoke has the potential to linger with minimal transport winds expected, however communities below 1,000 feet elevation may see periods of improvement. Higher temperatures will remain above average and continue throughout the week. Air quality alerts have been issued for areas within this outlook.
Crews will continue to focus on the area between Coy Flat and the Kern River drainage, securing existing fire line. Shifting winds will have some impact on this portion of the fire. The Northwest perimeter of the fire will be patrolled, and any spot fires will be worked with aircraft.
Crews will continue to work on falling many hazard trees and snags that pose a threat to containment and human safety. Areas of containment will continue to be monitored with hazards being identified and removed. This process will help repopulation efforts and lead into suppression repair, removing and identifying hazard trees and minimizing negative fire effects in the area. Large amounts of smoke from interior burning is expected, due to heavy downed fuels that continue to burn slowly inside the fire's perimeter.
The process of backhaul, breaking down and removing equipment and supplies no longer needed in the fire area, remains on the east portion of the fire and around several communities.
Evacuation orders and warning are as follows:
Areas Downgraded to an Evacuation Warning:
Mineral King
Silver City
The remainder of South Fork Drive.
Residences on Blue Ridge Drive
Areas removed from Evacuation Warning List:
Three Rivers area, including but not limited to, areas of Three Rivers, South Fork Drive (below Conley Bridge), south of Heidi Drive and Cherokee Oaks
Balch Park, including Bear Creek to Rancheria Fire Road and Balch Park Road to Blue Ridge Drive
All remaining Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings remain in place
Tulare County has a structure assessment form for evacuees affected by the fire to provide contact information for County officials as the damage assessment continues. An interactive map is available that shows damaged structures. The Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency's hotline for affected citizens can be reached at (559) 802-9790. The Red Cross also has evacuation centers at Porterville Community College and the North Exeter Community Building.