Those who went outside in Porterville may have noticed it was a little smoky in the community on Friday.
It was actually quite smoky and fire officials stated it was being caused by a controlled burn conducted by Cal Fire at Road 168 and Avenue 232 between Lindsay and Tulare. About 400 acres of open land was being burned.
The controlled burn began Friday morning and was scheduled to conclude on Friday afternoon. Fire officials stated smoke from the fire was being predominantly blow southeast into Porterville.