A lightning strike that hit a tree caused a small fire on Sunday near Maggie Mountain in the Sequoia National Forest, forest officials reported.
The fire was spotted from the Jordan Fire Lookout in the Western Divide Ranger District. The lookout reported smoke near Maggie Mountain west of Golden Trout Wilderness shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. An H-522 helicopter based at Porterville Airbase was used to investigate the call and it was reported a small lightning strike withing the area ignited a tree on Maggie Mountain.
The forest service stated forest officials and firefighters were closely monitoring the fire on Monday with aerial reconnaissance flights to determine potential growth of the fire and develop whatever response is needed.
As of Monday a Heli tanker 25-M had dropped 14 buckets of water on the fire which had been measured to be ¼ of an acre.
The forest service said Incident Commander Captain Angel Reyes was assessing the conditions as far as steep elevations and hazardous trees in the area was concerned.