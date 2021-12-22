The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced it'ss now offering low-interest federal disaster loans to small businesses in Tulare County that have been economically impacted by economically impacted by the Windy and KNP Complex Fires for the period from September 9 through December 16.
Both fires began on September 9. The Windy Fire was declared 100 percent contained in November and the KPM Complex was declared 100 percent contained on Thursday.
The loans may be used to overcome temporary loss of revenue due to the fires and are available to small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size.
“We are pleased to see this resource made available to Tulare County business owners who have been hit hard by this year’s wildfires,” stated Tulare County Office of Emergency Manager Andrew Lockman. “The county is, and continues to be, committed to working with all partners to ensure that those affected by the wildfires have a voice and can recover.”
The SBA loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills. Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster only — not on any property damage. Loans have an interest rate of 2.855 percent for small businesses and 2 percent for private non-profit organizations. The terms are for up to 30 years and are restricted to small businesses who don't have the financial ability to offset the economic impact without hardship.
The deadline to apply is September 21, 2022.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.