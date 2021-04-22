After a day in which Tulare County flirted with unofficially meeting the yellow tier guidelines, there was a slight rise in the county's unofficial, preliminary case rate on Tuesday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Thursday the county's unofficial, preliminary case rate was 2.5 per 100,000 over a 7-day period or .0025 percent. That's a .4 rise over the previous day.
On Wednesday the health department reported an unofficial, preliminary case rate of 2.1 per 100,000. Tulare County is now in the orange tier and would need to have a case rate under 2 per 100,000 to move into the least restrictive tier, the yellow tier.
County officials have stated there will be a plateau effect when it comes to Tulare County's numbers remaining in the same range. The state plans to fully reopen the economy on June 15 which may be before Tulare County is able to move into the yellow tier. It's expected the tiered system will stay in place for large public and private gatherings, theater performances and live indoor sporting events.
For the second straight day, the health department also reported no deaths, leaving the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 at 831. The county has data on 829 deaths of which 625 were ages 65 and older, 187 were ages 41-64 and 15 were ages 26-40.
There have been two deaths under the age of 26, one a young adult and the other a child who died due to complications with COVID-19. There have been 193 deaths related to nursing homes and 636 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View Medical Center has had 162 deaths due to COVID-19.
The number of active cases in Tulare County dropped by two on Thursday. There are now 250 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported 27 recoveries on Thursday. There are now 48,388 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department reported 25 new cases on Friday. Since March 11, 2020 there have been 49,469 cases in Tulare County.
The state, which has a different method of measuring cases and deaths, has a lower total for both for the county. The state has Tulare County at 828 deaths and with 48,653 cases.
One number county officials say they're watching that may cause a little concern is the county's R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus. Tulare County's R number has risen to .88.
Tulare County is still in the “likely decreasing” category which means the rate of spread of the virus is expected to increase at a lower level than its current rate of increase. The number .88 is the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
Since March 11, 2020 there have been 10,029 cases in the Porterville area, 43 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 162 cases in Springville, 719 cases in Terra Bella, 622 cases in Strathmore, 1,800 cases in Lindsay, 8,797 cases in Tulare, 4,222 cases in Dinuba, 330 cases in Richgrove, 81 cases in Alpaugh, 785 cases in Pixley, 367 cases in Tipton, 1,455 cases in Earlimart, 1,167 cases in Farmersville, 1,050 cases in Exeter, 55 cases in Three Rivers, 921 cases in Woodlake, 751 cases in Cutler, 1,474 cases in Orosi, 91 cases in Goshen, 269 cases in Traver, 60 cases in the Reedley area, 23 cases in Orange Cove and 503 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia there have been 5,415 cases in one region, 3,551 cases in another region and 4,275 cases in a third region.
There have been 7,415 cases ages 0-17, 7,683 cases ages 18-25, 13,865 cases ages 26-40, 15,334 cases ages 41-64 and 5,145 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 27,642 cases who have been Hispanic, 6,973 have been Caucasian, 994 have been Asian, 355 have been African American, 330 have been Native American, 1,642 have been multi-race and 11,533 are unknown.
On Wednesday Sierra View Medical Center reported somewhat of a jump in COVID-19 cases as it reported having five COVID-19 patients and 11 patients suspected of having COVID-19. Sierra View reported three of its 10 ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported two of its 19 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it still has no employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 as all 174 employees have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 1,220 positive cases.
With a population of about 477,000 people, Tulare County has had an overall case rate of 10.4 percent.