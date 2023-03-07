The San Joaquin Valley College, SJVC, Porterville campus will host a Blood Drive on Wednesday, March 22 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the campus located at 314 N. Main Street.
SJVC Porterville to host blood drive
THE RECORDER
