Six people suspected of operating a drug house where a 7-year-old child was present were arrested in Porterville.
Steven Holt, 33, Luke Hulstine, 38, Mark McNutt, 38, Kristina Thayer, 33, Shyann Magee, 30, and Emily Byars, 27, all of Porterville were arrested.
Early Tuesday at about 1 a.m., Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence located within the 1500 Block of South Crestview Street in furtherance of an investigation into recent catalytic convertor thefts.
Upon arrival, a subject was seen fleeing on foot in a western direction. Officers checked for the person who fled on foot and located a Honda ATV that was previously reported stolen from Springville.
Officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence and contacted Byars, McNutt, and a 7 year-old child. Contact was also made with Holt, Hulstine, Thayer, andMagee, all of whom were hiding inside the residence. Porterville Police Detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation.
A search warrant affidavit was authored and later endorsed. During the execution of the search warrant, Detectives located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia scattered throughout the residence, including more than 15 pounds of processed marijuana, live ammunition, and burglary tools. All of the contraband was found within reach of the child, creating a hazardous condition for the child. Thereafter, Child Welfare Services was contacted and took custody of the child.
Detectives were able to identify Hulstine as the suspect who stole the Honda ATV, which was returned to its rowner.
All six suspects were arrested and later booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.