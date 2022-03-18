The first major water storage reservoir to be constructed in the state in decades could be receiving a multi-billion loan.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency formally invited the Sites Project Authority to apply for a $2.2 billion low-interest loan through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. The loan would be for the Sites Reservoir to be constructed north of Sacramento. The Sites Project Authority stated the loan would bring the project significantly closer to construction.
The authority also stated the loan could dramatically reduce costs in the long-term for those who would be served by the reservoir, making it more affordable to use for cities and farms. The reservoir has been proposed to provide more access to water in dry years.
The authority stated the Sites Reservoir is significant for the state and the nation, and the substantial loan through the WIFIA program will help realize the many environmental and water supply benefits of the project. Sites Reservoir is a beneficiary pays project, which means the loan will be repaid by those who benefit from the reservoir, but again the authority states that will be less costly in the long run.
“The significance of this opportunity cannot be overstated,” said Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority. “We thank our federal partners and the Biden Administration for supporting Sites Reservoir in such a meaningful way.”
Established by the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014, the WIFIA program is a federal loan and guarantee program administered by the EPA. WIFIA's aim is to accelerate investment in the nation's water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost federal loans for regionally and nationally significant projects. The Sites Project Authority submitted a letter of intent to apply in July 2021.
WIFIA funding helps finance drought resiliency projects as well as clean water and safe drinking water infrastructure projects across the U.S. After a robust statutorily required review process, the WIFIA Selection Committee selected Sites Reservoir to apply for a loan.
“For Sites Reservoir to be built — bringing substantial and critical environmental benefits to California — it has to be affordable for our participants. This loan can get us there,” said Durst.
A water bond passed by the state's voters in 2014 will also help finance the reservoir.
Sites Reservoir is a proposed off-stream water storage facility. The reservoir would be designed to capture and store stormwater flows from the Sacramento River — after all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met — for release primarily in dry and critical years for environmental use and for communities, farms, and businesses.
The Sites Project Authority stated one of the reservoir's greatest strengths is in its broad statewide representation including cities, counties, water, and irrigation districts throughout the Sacramento Valley, San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area and Southern California.