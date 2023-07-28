Sites Reservoir was awarded an additional $30 million in federal funding from the Bureau of Reclamation through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Sites Project Authority which oversees the reservoir project announced on Friday. With the additional $30 million, the total contribution from the Bureau of Reclamation to the Sites Reservoir is now $244 million.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support of our federal partners,” said Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority. “These investments exemplify the spirit of collaboration that’s been a hallmark of Sites Reservoir. We have local, state and federal interests working together to create a new, resilient water supply for people, the environment, farms and businesses.”
Federal and state funds have been invested in the project through federal infrastructure laws and through California’s Proposition 1.
“Water is essential to every community — for feeding families, growing crops, powering agricultural businesses and sustaining wildlife,” said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “Our investment in these projects will increase water storage capacity and lay conveyance pipeline to deliver reliable and safe drinking water and build resiliency for communities most impacted by drought.”
Sites Reservoir will increase California’s water supply by providing 1.5 million acre-feet of additional water storage capacity, which will make statewide water management system more flexible, reliable, and resilient, the Sites Project Authority stated. Sites is an off-stream reservoir that would capture and store stormwater flows from the Sacramento River — after all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met — for use by California communities, farms, and businesses, the authority stated.
The authority added Sites can provide water during drought years by saving it when it’s abundant from wet years and major storm events. The authority has stated hundreds of thousands of acres of water from this year's could have been stored at the site if it was up and running.
Sites Reservoir has broad statewide support from cities, counties, water agencies, and irrigation districts throughout the Sacramento Valley, San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California.
Sites is an off-stream reservoir proposed north of Sacramento. It would be the first major storage reservoir developed in the state in decades.
For more information visit SitesProject.org or on Facebook and Twitter at @SitesProject.