When Mary Shaw, director of the Barn Theater Junior Company, asked second-grader Kierstin Hall if she could sing a song, Kierstin answered yes, sang “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Disney's Cinderella, and brought tears to people's eyes.
“She sang the entire song and she did not mess up,” said Kierstin's mother, Brandy Hall. “It was shocking. Ms. Shaw had never heard her sing before. No one had ever heard her sing before. Kierstin is autistic. She attended LB Hill School since age 2. In Kindergarten she was held back two years because she did not speak. She had no language. She was non-verbal.”
When she did start talking, she simply echoed the last word.
“By second grade, she was using three-word phrases,” Brandy Hall said. “Her older sister Kristina Hall was involved in a play. Kierstin would go with me to take her to practice. And Kierstin wanted to sing. She kept insisting and that is when Ms. Shaw asked her if she could sing.”
In third grade, Kierstin auditioned for a part in a play.
“Kierstin got a solo, improved her speech and her lines were flawless,” Brandy Hall said. “It brought things out of her. I had thought she would never talk but for her to go and speak and have no fear, she's amazing.”
When she auditioned, the bar was raised for everyone else, said Shaw.
“She sang incredibly,” said Shaw. “Not only is she an amazing performer. She has a heart of gold. She is warm and friendly and loving and can pull out a person with that warmth.”
Kierstin, now 17, received the 9-years award Sunday at the Barn Theater Junior Company Spring Showcase.
She has performed in Cinderella, Seussical, Peter Pan, Alladin, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, and Mulan and has the role of Tuptim in the upcoming production of “The King and I.”
In Mary Poppins she was cast as the bird lady at the Barn because of the solo, Shaw said, and played Mary Poppins when they traveled with the Junior Theater Festival.
Kierstin has traveled with the JTF three times in the past and in June will travel to Sugarland, Texas with the traveling troupe.
In 2018, during her first year at Junior Theater Festival, Kierstin received the “Inspiration Award” — a high honor award presented to only one performer. That year there were more than 3,000 performers in attendance.
“I have a passion for (performing.) I'm also autistic so it helps me a lot with improving my speech,” Kierstin said. “Seussical was always one of my favorites. It was one of my first major roles. When I auditioned, people assume I'm not good at acting but then they saw me really good at everything. It was my first time in a major play.”
Kierstin also performs every year at the Buck Shaffer City of Hope Spectacular.
A sophomore at Monache High School, Kierstin sings in the choir and is auditioning for Chamber Choir next year. In addition, she has one more year of Barn Theater Junior Company, and plans to continue performing as an adult.
“Ms. Shaw has always and will be one of my favorite teachers. She is understanding and kind,” Kierstin said. “When she could not understand me, she always had good patience with me. She was nice.”