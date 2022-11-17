Signs Of Fentanyl Overdose
From CDC.GOV
Recognizing the signs of opioid overdose can save a life. Here are some things to look for:
Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
Falling asleep or losing consciousness
Slow, weak, or no breathing
Choking or gurgling sounds
Limp body
Cold and/or clammy skin
Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)
What to do if you think someone is overdosing:
It may be hard to tell whether a person is high or experiencing an overdose. If you aren’t sure, treat it like an overdose — you could save a life.
Call 911 Immediately.
Administer naloxone (narcan), if available.
Try to keep the person awake and breathing.
Lay the person on their side to prevent choking.
Stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives.
Most states have laws that may protect a person who's overdosing or the person who called for help from legal trouble.
Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose and save lives. It's available in all 50 states and can be purchased from a local pharmacy without a prescription in most states.