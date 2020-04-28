For the fifth straight year, Sierra View Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center has achieved Center of Distinction status.
Awarded by partnering company, Healogics, SVMC Wound Healing Center has been honored with the Robert A. Warriner III Center of Excellence award. The Center of Excellence award is given to Wound Care Centers in the Healogics network that have met the highest level of quality standards for a minimum of two straight years.
The SVMC Wound Healing Center has achieved patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of at least 92 percent in less than 28 days. SVMC’s Wound Healing Center has also met several other quality standards.
The center was honored by Healogics, the nation’s leading and largest wound care management company. The award is named for Dr. Warriner, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics. Across the country, there were 601 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 367 achieved the honor.
“This achievement could not have been possible if it wasn’t for an amazing care team, from the HBO Tech to our RN’s, CNA’s, LVN’s and Front Office Coordinator; not to mention, our amazing Medical Director Dr. Russell Dounies,” said Pamela Nagra, Program Director of the SVMC Wound Healing Center. “I would like to thank our team for being superheroes. They are making a difference in the lives of those who have been without the hope of healing and I’m thankful for their hard work and dedication that led to achieving this prestigious award.”
The SVMC Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and experience treating 2.5 million chronic wounds. The SVMC Wound Healing Center offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which haven’t healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
For more information regarding the SVMC Wound Healing center visit sierra-view.com and for information about Healogics, visit healogics.com.