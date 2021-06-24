Recognized with a national award for continued excellence in wound healing, Sierra View Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center achieved the Center of Distinction once again;, meeting the highest level of quality standards. It's the sixth straight year Sierra View's wound healing center has received the award.
Healogics Inc., Sierra View's affiliated partner, recognizes and rewards Wound Care Centers who achieve extraordinary performance, both individually and as part of a team. This award is to acknowledge hard work, dedication and accomplishments of staff and physicians who deliver care, treatment and services in a manner that exceeds the performance of other centers.
“The vision and mission for Sierra View’s Wound Healing Center team is to save limbs and heal wounds, and the outcomes speak loudly through patient satisfaction, quality measures, and achieving awards such as the Center of Distinction Award for these accomplishments,” said Sierra View’s VP of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive, Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP. “This extraordinary team continuously makes me proud and they are more than deserving to receive this recognition.”
In receiving the award, the Sierra View Wound Healing Center has achieved patient satisfaction rates greater than 92 percent and has excelled in key performance indicators. The criteria for the Center of Distinction Award also includes healing rates of greater than or equal to 92 percent while the outlier rate is less than or equal to 16 percent, in addition the median days to heal need to be less than or equal to 28 days.
Sierra View's Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The Sierra View Wound Healing Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which haven't healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at Sierra View's Wound Healing Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
For more information regarding Sierra View's Wound Healing Center, visit sierra-view.com and for information about Healogics, visit healogics.com.