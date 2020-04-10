As of Friday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it has had 10 people at the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital also reported it has four in-patient cases and has had two deaths. Also on Friday, the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported there has been 17 positive cases in Porterville.
Sierra View stated 148 tests have been conducted for the hospital, with 116 testing negative and 22 still pending. Sierra View also stated there have been 1,215 tests done in Tulare County.
Sierra View is providing updates at https://www.sierra-view.com/covid-19-resources/.