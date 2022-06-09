The community’s littlest patients will once again have the in-person support of Sierra View Medical Center’s Breastfeeding Resource Center at their disposal.
As Sierra View continues recovering from the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital can again offer breastfeeding classes in person every month.
Offered in English and Spanish, these classes will help new and expecting moms and parents learn all about the importance of breastfeeding. COVID-19 safety precautions continue to be observed and class participants must wear a mask for the duration of the training.
Breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and throughout the baby’s first six months of life will positively impact their development. The World Health Organization and United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, recommend tchildren exclusively breastfeed during their first six months. If possible, during those first six months, babies should only consume breast milk.
Sierra View is partnering with First 5 Tulare County to bring community members valuable resources. Sierra View is the only Baby-Friendly designated hospital in Tulare County.
The Baby-Friendly USA designation means Sierra View has refined and upholds standards and criteria to implement breastfeeding in the maternal-child health space and is committed to raising awareness about its importance. Sierra View's Breastfeeding Resource Center provides free resources to help parents prepare and thrive through the critical first months of their baby’s growth and development.
Community members interested in participating in upcoming breastfeeding classes may view the schedule online by visiting www.sierra-view.com/events and may learn more about breastfeeding by visiting www.sierra-view.com/breastfeeding. Community members are also invited to like and follow the hospital's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sierraviewmedical, for the latest health-related information published by the Sierra View Local Healthcare District.
Breastfeeding classes will be held on Thursday, June 23, Thursday, June 28, Thusday, August 25, Thursday, September 22, Thursday, October 27, Tuesday November 22 and Thursday, December 22.
Spanish classes will be conducted from 1–2:30 p.m. and English classes will take place from 5:30–7 p.m.
Community members may contact Sierra View Lactation Services Secretary Lorina Renteria at LRenteria@sierra-view.com or 559-784-1110.