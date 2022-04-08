Sierra View Medical Center will implement new guidelines for emergency department visitation that will go into effect on Monday.
The updated visitor guidelines for Emergency Department patients are in alignment with state recommendations. The number of COVID-19 cases has been low for several weeks, therefore the emergency department will again welcome a one unique visitor who's the support person for patients admitted to the emergency department.
Beginning Monday, the Emergency Department’s visitor guidelines will change to welcome a single, unique visitor for admitted emergency department patients. This change is in alignment with the latest guidelines from the California Department of Public Health, CDPH, and the Centers of Disease Control, CDC.
Visitors will be screened by security personnel at the emergency department entrance upon entering the facility and must have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19; not be in the process of being tested for COVID-19; not have tested positive for COVID-19; and not have a known exposure to a COVID-19 positive person. Visitors must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose upon entry and at all times within the facility.
The unique visitor, support person, must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit. Visitors should also maintain physical distancing from other visitors not from the same household and from the facility’s health care professionals at all times.
Sierra View's safety precautions continue to be in place to ensure the utmost wellbeing of all patients, the hospital stated. The emergency department has separate areas for patients with COVID-like symptoms and patients arriving for other health issues. The hospital stated community members shouldn't delay emergency care for fear or COVID-19.
Sierra View's updated emergency department visitation guidelines also outline what visitors of patients who arrive by ambulance can expect and those of patients who are admitted to acute care. To read the updated visitor guidelines for the emergency, visit sierra-view.com/visitors.